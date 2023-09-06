BNP to hold mass processions in Dhaka on Saturday

As part of the party's one-point simultaneous movement, BNP's Dhaka south and north city units will hold separate mass processions in the capital on Saturday (9 September) to mount pressure on the government to quit and hold the next election under a non-party caretaker government.

Party senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme at a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan central office on Wednesday (6 September).

The BNP standing committee finalised the programmes at its virtual meeting on Monday (4 September) night.

"Mass processions will be brought out by Dhaka south and north city units on September 9 as part of the simultaneous united movement based on one-point demand," he said.

He said the time and routes for the programme will be announced later after discussions with the leaders of the Dhaka south and north city units.

Contacted, BNP Dhaka south city unit BNP convener Abdus Salam said the two Dhaka city units of BNP will bring out separate processions in the afternoon on Saturday, and those will end at Nayapaltan after parading different roads.

Rizvi said other opposition parties and alliances carrying out the simultaneous movement actively with BNP will also observe a similar programme on the same day from their respective positions.

This will be the sixth programme of the one-point movement of the opposition parties.

On 9 August, BNP and like-minded parties took out mass processions in the capital as part of the last programme of their one-point movement.

On 12 July, the BNP and the like-minded parties announced their one-point movement to realise their demands.

Their demands include the resignation of the current "fascist, authoritarian, people's vote looter and illegal" Awami League government, dissolution of the existing parliament, formation of the polls-time impartial government and reconstitution of the Election Commission for arranging a free, fair and inclusive election, the release of all political prisoners, including BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, withdrawal of all falls and ghost cases, including those against Tarique Rahman, and annulment of all false convictions.