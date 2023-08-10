BNP hold marches in capital on Friday

Politics

TBS Report
10 August, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 10:24 pm

The BNP will stage mass processions in two separate areas of the capital Dhaka from 2pm on Thursday as part of their ongoing movement demanding ouster of the government.

One procession will begin from Subastu Tower in North Badda, concluding at Abul Hotel in Malibagh. Another procession will start from the Kamalapur Stadium area in Mugda and end at Malibagh Railgate.

The party officially communicated the details of these two mass processions to the media yesterday.

According to the party, its general secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will lead the programme in North Badda and standing committee member Mirza Abbas the procession in Kamalapur. The processions will be coordinated by Aman Ullah Aman, metropolitan north convener of the BNP and member secretary Aminul Haque.

BNP standing committee members Nazrul Islam Khan, Ameer Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, vice chairman Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, Shahjahan Omar, Abdul Awal Mintu and other central leaders will take part in the procession from Badda.

On the other hand, prominent leaders, including standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moin Khan, vice chairman Barkat Ullah, AZM Zahid Hossain, Ahmad Azam Khan, and Zainul Abedin will present the procession in Kamalapur.

