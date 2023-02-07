BNP to hold march programmes in Dhaka on 9 and 12 February

Politics

TBS Report
07 February, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2023, 02:07 pm

BNP to hold march programmes in Dhaka on 9 and 12 February

"BNP will again hold march programme in Dhaka demanding the government's resignation and press home 10-point demands," BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Dhaka metropolitan north and south units of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold two separate march programme in the capital Dhaka on 9 and 12 February, the party announced today. 

"BNP will again hold march programme in Dhaka demanding the government's resignation and press home 10-point demands," BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at a press conference organised at the party chairperson's political office in Gulshan on Tuesday (7 February). 

On 9 February, Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP will organise a march from Gopibagh Brothers Club ground to the National Press Club in the capital.

Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP on 12 February will hold their march programme which will begin from the Shyamoli Club grounds and end at Basila.

"The government wants to destabilise the country by creating conflicts from the beginning. BNP is carrying out a peaceful programme. After BNP's programme at the union level, now Awami League is giving a counter programme," Mirza Fakhrul further said. 

BNP observes silent protest, vows to remove govt through peaceful campaign

"BNP will unite the people and force the government to hold elections under a neutral caretaker government. Every political party wants elections under a neutral government. Through a peaceful programme the government will be forced to accept the demands," he added. 

Mirza Fakhrul conveyed BNP's concern over the statement issued by Human Rights Watch demanding an investigation into the human rights situation in Bangladesh.

He said, "The government is using the police to hold on to power illegally, and suppressing the movement of BNP. We demand that the police should not be involved in political activities. The government has failed to solve people's problems. I demand the immediate resignation of the government taking responsibility for the failure."

The BNP leader also expressed condolences over the casualties in Turkey and Syria due to the earthquake. 

BNP announces union-level protest on 11 Feb

Advisor to BNP chairperson Aman Ullah Aman, BNP Organising Secretary Syed Imran Saleh Prince among other leaders of the party were present at the press conference. 

Earlier on 4 February, BNP announced a union-level anti-government campaign on 11 February to press home its 10-point demand, including a poll-time non-partisan caretaker government. 

on 28 January, BNP observed the first day of its four-day anti-government campaign in Dhaka as leaders and activists walked in a silent march from Badda to Malibagh, pressing for a 10-point demand including a poll-time non-partisan caretaker government.

 BNP put forward a 10-point charter of demand including the resignation of the current Awami League government during the party's final divisional rally at Golapbagh field in the capital on 10 December last year. 

The party also sought immediate steps to dissolve the Parliament. The demands also include forming neutral caretaker government that must form a neutral Election Commission, which will ensure a level-playing field for all parties, Khandaker Mosharraf said. 

BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally 

They also demanded that the use of EVMs and party symbols in local government elections to be annulled, and cases against all the opposition leaders and activists, including Khaleda Zia, journalists and religious scholars, should be withdrawn.

As per the BNP's 10-point demand, there should be no barrier to holding rallies and no cases can be filed to silence the voice of the opposition.

The party also sought repeal of acts like Digital Security Act 2018, Anti-Terrorism Act 2009 and the Special Powers Act 1974.

Other demands of the BNP include bringing prices of daily essentials under people's capacity and keeping the market free of syndicates; forming commission to identify corruption in banking and energy sectors and share market; rescuing all the victims of enforced disappearances in last 15 years while identifying and punishing those responsible for extrajudicial killings; bringing criminals responsible for attacking houses and places of worship belonging to the minorities under justice. 

It also demanded steps for law enforcement agencies, judiciary and administration to work independently and without any interference from the government.

