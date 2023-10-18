Make dignified exit, else consequences will be dire: Fakhrul warns govt, calls Dhaka grand rally on 28 Oct

Mirza Fakhrul addressing the protest rally held in front of the party's central office in Nayapaltan on 18 October. Photo: Collected

Announcing a grand rally in the capital on 28 October, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said it was time for the government to make a safe, dignified exit.

"We will not go home without ousting this government. There will be many obstacles. But our programme will be peaceful, and through that, we will oust the government. Make a safe exit with respect, else there will be dire consequences," he warned while addressing the protest rally held in front of the party's central office in Nayapaltan on Wednesday (18 October).

He said the grand rally will be held to press home the BNP's demands for the resignation of the government, the establishment of a non-partisan neutral government and the release of party chairperson Khaleda Zia.

"As time is passing, they [government] are harassing our leaders and activists by increasing the arrests. The government is very scared. There is no ground beneath their feet," he said.

He also alleged that the government is continuing to spread propaganda, using social media to mislead people.

"But they have failed, as evidenced by today's rally," Mirza Fakhrul said.

"Give up power now, otherwise the decision will be on the street," he added.

Speaking at the event, BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said the party will not sit for any discussions until the current government resigns.

"BNP certainly believes in talks, but not before Sheikh Hasina leaves power," he said.

"Make a decision during the Puja holidays and resign. Then we will discuss the election," Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury added.

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas, said, "We are not protesting for dialogues; our demonstrations are for ousting the government.

"Obaidul Quader admitted that if BNP stages protests in Dhaka, the situation will be like Shapla Chattar. They have killed thousands of people in Shapla Chattar," Mirza Abbas said.

"We have been elected three times by the people's vote and have run the country. They can't scare us," he added.

Earlier, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the issue of holding a dialogue may be considered only if the BNP withdraws its conditions to take part in the election.

"BNP wants resignation of the prime minister, dissolution of the Parliament, election under a caretaker government and resignation of the Election Commission. We will think about dialogue only if they withdraw these conditions," said Obaidul Quader on 15 October.

Today's rally was scheduled for 2pm in front of the BNP's central office in Nayapaltan but it began early as hundreds of activists of various units gathered in Malibagh, Kakrail, Nightingale, Matsyabhaban, Paltan, Fakirapool, Motijheel, Arambagh, and Pirjangi junction of the capital areas since morning.

All traffic has been halted from Nightingale Junction to the Fakirapool area in the capital.

Awami League is also scheduled to hold a rally at Baitul Mukarram area in Motijheel around 3pm.

The police have already taken security measures to avoid any untoward situation.

Armoured personnel carriers, riot cars, water cannons and hundreds of policemen have been deployed at Nayapaltan and Baitul Mokarram's south gate.