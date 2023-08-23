BNP to hold 'black flag' marches on Friday and Saturday demanding govt to resign

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced to hold march processions with black flags on Friday (25 August) and (26 August) to press home its one-point demand for the resignation of the government.

"The Dhaka North and South units of the party will hold march processions with black flags on Friday; the party will hold a similar protest programme in all major cities of the country on Saturday," BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said during a press conference at the BNP central office in Nayapaltan on Tuesday (22 August).

The protest programme will be held simultaneously, he added.

"We will hold this programme to press home our one-point demand," Rizvi said.

Regarding the Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) deeming BNP's decision to boycott Somoy Television and Ekattor TV as a threat to the freedom of the media, Rizvi said, "They were silent during the suspension of publication of CSB News, Channel One, Islamic TV, Digant Television, Dainik Amar Desh and Dainik Dinkal. This means that they are influenced by someone's instructions."

"Our statement in this regard is that no media can publicise the statements of political party leaders and political events and cannot distort them. If the media itself is a propagandist of fascism, then that would be the most dire threat and terror to the freedom of the media. On the one hand, the leaders of the ruling party are muttering planned propaganda and slander against BNP leaders. In keeping with them, some media outlets, without fulfilling their impartial institutional responsibilities, are creating and promoting various fabricated stories, which is completely against honest and objective journalism," he added.

He said that only talk shows were boycotted in the said two televisions, but there was no non-cooperation in other activities such as news gathering.

"Those two television talk shows have lost their neutrality," he added.