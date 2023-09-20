BNP to hold Bhairab-Sylhet road march tomorrow

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold a road march from Bhairab to Sylhet from 9am Thursday as part of its movement demanding the resignation of the government, the dissolution of the parliament, election under a non-partisan government and release of the party's Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.

The march will go through Brahmanbaria, Habiganj and Moulvibazar via the Dhaka-Sylhet highway and end with a rally at the Sylhet Alia Madrasa ground.

BNP standing committee members Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Vice Chairman AZM Zahid Hossain, and central and divisional leaders of the party will be present in the road march.

Organising secretaries and co-organising secretaries of Mymensingh and Sylhet division BNP are coordinating the programme.