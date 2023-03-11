BNP to hold anti-govt rallies in all cities on 18 March

Politics

UNB
11 March, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 01:40 pm

Related News

BNP to hold anti-govt rallies in all cities on 18 March

UNB
11 March, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 01:40 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BNP and like-minded parties will hold rallies in all metropolitan cities on 18 March to press home their 10-point demand, including holding the next general election under a non-party caretaker government.

The fresh programme of the simultaneous movement came from the opposition's human chain programme observed in all district towns and 13 organisational divisional cities, including Dhaka on Saturday (11 March).

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir announced the programme while addressing a human chain in front of the party's Nayaplatan central office. The senior leaders of BNP and its alliance partners also led the human chains in different areas of the capital, others cities and districts downs and announced a similar programme for 18 March.

The programme is also meant for registering the opposition parties' protest against the rise in the prices of power, gas and essential items, and mounting pressure on the government to quit power and to release BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia without any condition, drop the 'false' cases against her and other party leaders and activist and accept the party's 10-point demand.

Apart from BNP, Ganotantra Mancha, Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote, Gonoforum and People's Party, Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote Peshajibi Ganatantrik Jote formed human chains separately and announced a similar programme for March 18.

The Dhaka south and north city units of BNP formed human chains separately in the city's Nayaplatan and Badda areas respectively.

Party standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain led the human chain programme of the Dhaka north city units. It was the ninth programme of the simultaneous by BNP and other opposition parties.

From December last year, BNP and like-minded parties and alliances started a simultaneous movement to bring down the government, or at least realise the all-important caretaker or non-party provision ahead of the next election.

Besides, the leaders and activists of BNP's Dhaka north and south city units observed a road march programme in five areas in the capital since 28 January.

The party also arranged a similar programme in all unions, districts and divisional cities across the country to press home their 10-point demand.

Top News

BNP / politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Michelin Star: The Oscar of the Culinary World

Now | Food
Small yet profoundly flavoursome items make dining at a Michelin Star restaurant memorable. Photo: Courtesy

A fine dining noob's guide to a Michelin Star meal

18m | Food
Photo: TBS

Spotify revamps its app with TikTok-style features

2h | Tech
Photo: TBS

Sony's New Walkmans: What do they still have to offer?

2h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Why one Should avoid aggressive trading nowadays

Why one Should avoid aggressive trading nowadays

3h | TBS Markets
Home: where our story begins

Home: where our story begins

16h | TBS Good Living
Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

17h | TBS Entertainment
Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway