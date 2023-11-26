BNP hired addicts to lead anti-govt movement: Hasan

The minister speaking at the annual general meeting of Dhaka Sangbadik Paribar Bahumukhi Somobay Samity Limited at Jatiya Press Club (JPC) on 26 Nov. Photo: BSS

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the BNP has hired addicted youths to execute their so-called anti government movement.

"Addicted youths and BNP activists are carrying out subversive activities across the country in the name of the waging movement," he said while addressing the annual general meeting of Dhaka Sangbadik Paribar Bahumukhi Somobay Samity Limited at Jatiya Press Club (JPC).

The minister urged everybody to forge unity against the evil design of BNP and resist the miscreants to protect the country.

He said the countrymen have rejected the blockade programme of BNP and Jamaat. The city life is completely normal and common people are doing their business as usual, he said.

The BNP wanted to create panic among the people through arson attacks, he said, adding that anyone can do politics and demand the resignation of the government. But, subversive activities can never be a political programme and those are activities of terrorists, he said.

He urged the journalists to cooperate with the present government to continue the ongoing development.

FBCCI vice president Dr Jashoda Jibon Debnath, BFUJ president Omar Faruque, secretary general Dip Azad, JPC general secretary Shyamol Dutta, DUJ president Sohel Haider Chowdhury, general secretary Akther Hossain addressed the meeting, among others.