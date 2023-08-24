BNP is having picnics in the name of movement: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today deemed the ongoing movements of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) as picnics.

"People are not on the side of BNP. Movements are not possible without their involvement. Even BNP leaders are disappointed in the movement. BNP is mobilising leaders and activists by promising power. They are having a picnic. How will a mass movement happen without the people?" Obaidul Quader said while talking to reporters after paying respects at Ivy Rahman's grave at Banani graveyard on the occasion of her 19th death anniversary on Thursday (24 August).

He said, "The main plan of those who are crying for democracy today is the politics of murder and conspiracy. Democratic forces do not co-exist with them."

"Movement requires two things. One is objective and the other is subjective. They [BNP] have no objective condition, no subjective preparation," he added.

He also said the 21 August carnage was a well-planned murder.

"In Bangladesh, the politics of conspiracy and murder that started in 1975 is continuing," he said.

"Today we want to say one thing and put a question to the countrymen - is there any chance of the existence of democratic power with those who are involved in the politics of murder and conspiracy?" he said.

