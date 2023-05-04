BNP has no respect for democratic system: Quader

Politics

BSS
04 May, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 01:43 pm

BNP has no respect for democratic system: Quader

BSS
04 May, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 01:43 pm
Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP has no respect for democratic system of Bangladesh.

"BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has the audacity to term the constitutionally and democratically elected government as an illegal-unelected government because they have no respect for the democratic system," he said in a statement sent to media.

The statement was issued to condemn and protest the false statements of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir which were published in the media, Quader said.

"In the past elections were held according to the constitutional provisions and the people of the country voted in favor of the Awami League," he added.

The government was formed under the leadership of Awami League President and daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Hasina based on the verdict of the people, the AL general secretary said.

"Elections will be held on time to protect the constitutional continuity following the democratic process in the coming days, he said, adding that the people of this country will not accept the handover of power to any undemocratic evil power by disrupting the democratic process.

Under the undisputed leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, independent-sovereign Bangladesh was established in 1971 through the great liberation war, Quader said.

 After independence, Bangabandhu had established all the sectors of the state on a solid foundation to establish the democratic rights of the people of this country, he added.
 
Quader said Bangladesh achieved enviable success in all sectors as well as it became the centre of interest on the international stage under the leadership of the Father of the Nation.

Afterwards, the anti-liberation forces of the country seized state power by killing Bangabandhu and his family members through a deep-rooted conspiracy, he added.

Comments

