BNP has no interest in presidential election: Mosharraf

BNP senior leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain on Saturday said their party has no interest in the presidential election.

"We do not want to comment on what this government is doing or not doing," he told reporters at a press conference at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office as they sought his comment on the ruling party's nomination for the presidential election.

The BNP leader said the purpose of their press conference was to inform the media about the attacks and obstruction by the police and the ruling party activists during their party's countrywide march programme at the union level on Saturday.

Mosharraf, a BNP standing committee member, said they are least bothered about who is going to be the next president of the country as their main focus is now on the ongoing movement for realizing their 10-point demand, including the restoration of the government, dissolution of parliament and holding the next polls under a caretaker government.

Awami League Advisory Council Member and freedom fighter Md Shahabuddin Chuppu is set to be the next President of Bangladesh as the ruling party nominated him as the party's presidential candidate.

A delegation of Awami League, led by party General Secretary Obaidul Quader, went to the Election Commission in the morning and submitted the nomination paper of its presidential candidate.

Md Shahabuddin, a retired district and session judge, had served as a commissioner at the Anti-Corruption Commission.