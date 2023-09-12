BNP to go for nonstop movement

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is going to wage a nonstop movement countrywide ahead of the announcement of the election schedule, demanding the resignation of the Awami League government and a free and fair election under a caretaker government.

The opposition party will start holding youth road marches – with the participation of its affiliated organisations Jubo Dal, Swechchhashebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal – in different parts of the country from 16 September, said sources at the party.

Besides, the BNP will also gradually announce programmes like rallies and mass processions this month. Their programmes were supposed to be finalised at a meeting of the BNP standing committee on Monday, said sources.

Sources said the party has prepared a schedule of youth rallies in different areas till 30 September. It will hold youth rallies in Rangpur, Saidpur and Dinajpur on 16 September, in Bogura, Santahar, Naogaon, and Rajshahi on 17 September, in Bhairab, Brahmanbaria, Habiganj, Moulvibazar and Sylhet on 21 September, in Jhenaidah, Jessore, Noapara and Khulna on 26 September, and in Cumilla, Feni, Mirsarai and Chittagong Road on 30 September.

Along with the youth rallies, the party will organise human chains, rallies, and mass marches in different parts of the country, putting special emphasis on Dhaka, every Friday and Saturday.

"Time is very short, let us unite and continue the movement. Our victory is certain," BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul said during a meeting on Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, organised by Bhashani Onushari Parishad at the National Press Club on Monday.

Urging youths to come forward to invigorate the movement, the BNP secretary general said, "Let us fight unitedly to protect the nation."

During the BNP's massive rally in Dhaka on 28 July, the party asked its members not to leave the capital city in order to organise sit-in programmes at its entry points on 29 July. The five-hour sit-in programmes of the opposition party ended in violent clashes with police, alongside incidents of vandalism and arson.

After that, the BNP's movement slackened slightly due to alleged police crackdown and new cases filed against its leaders and activists.

The opposition leaders said BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman has scrutinised their movement in recent times and identified a number of shortcomings. He warned the influential BNP leaders against any slackened attitude in the future.

BNP Standing Committee member Selima Rahman told TBS, "We are at the last stage of the ongoing movement that will become visible soon. The programme that will be given this time will continue until the government is ousted."

BNP Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal said, "The programme to overthrow the government is starting from next Saturday, and there will be no break in it. This movement will end only when the government is ousted."