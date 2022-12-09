BNP gets DMP's approval to hold 10 December rally at Golapbagh field

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has given Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) approval to hold its 10 December rally at the capital's Golapbagh field.

"The authorities have given us permission to hold the rally at Golapbagh field," BNP Vice Chairman Dr AZM Zahid Hossain told reporters on Friday (9 December).

BNP Legal Affairs Secretary of Barrister Kaiser Kamal said that police will provide security for their rally at Golapbag field and surrounding areas.

"We have asked to release the activists and not to arrest anyone again. The police said, the issue of their release will depend on the court. We hope that the Secretary General of BNP will be released on bail. He is on bail in all previous cases," he added.

DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq visited the Golapbagh field on Friday afternoon.

"We have come here based on information from higher authorities and intelligence agencies. I saw and heard everything. Now these matters will be reported to the higher authorities. Action will be taken as they will decide later," he said after visiting the ground.

"Basically this field was proposed by BNP in the meeting on Thursday. This is the main reason to come here," he added.

A two-member delegation of BNP went to the DMP's Detective Branch on Friday to finalise the venue of the 10 December rally.

BNP had proposed Kamalapur Stadium as an alternative venue to Nayapaltan for its 10 December rally in Dhaka in yesterday's meeting with the DMP commissioner. However, DMP gave the ground of Mirpur Government Bangla College as the alternative.