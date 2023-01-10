BNP gets DMP nod to hold Wednesday's sit-in protest in Nayapaltan

Politics

TBS Report
10 January, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 08:40 am

Related News

BNP gets DMP nod to hold Wednesday's sit-in protest in Nayapaltan

TBS Report
10 January, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 08:40 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has received permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to stage its sit-in protest in Nayapaltan on Wednesday (11 January). 

"BNP has been given permission to hold the programme from 10am to 2pm on condition of keeping traffic movement normal," DMP's Deputy Commissioner (Media) Faruq Hossain told The Business Standard. 

Kamal urges BNP not to create public sufferings

Earlier today, a BNP delegation held a meeting with DMP commissioner Md Golam Faruq along with other officials at DMP headquarters seeking permission to hold the programme. 

BNP vice-chairman Dr AZM Zahid Hossain and party's law affairs secretary Kaiser Kamal were among the delegation.

Meanwhile, the metropolitan police of Barishal also gave permission to the city unit of BNP to hold their programme before the party office at Sadar road in Barishal, said local BNP leader Jahidur Rahman Ripon.

On 30 December,  BNP announced a mass sit-in protest in all divisional cities including Dhaka on 11 January as part of the party's simultaneous anti-government movement.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / DMP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

25m | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

1d | Panorama
Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

14h | TBS Stories
Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

1h | TBS World
Bank deposits have decreased

Bank deposits have decreased

15h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index