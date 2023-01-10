BNP gets DMP nod to hold Wednesday's sit-in protest in Nayapaltan

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has received permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to stage its sit-in protest in Nayapaltan on Wednesday (11 January).

"BNP has been given permission to hold the programme from 10am to 2pm on condition of keeping traffic movement normal," DMP's Deputy Commissioner (Media) Faruq Hossain told The Business Standard.

Earlier today, a BNP delegation held a meeting with DMP commissioner Md Golam Faruq along with other officials at DMP headquarters seeking permission to hold the programme.

BNP vice-chairman Dr AZM Zahid Hossain and party's law affairs secretary Kaiser Kamal were among the delegation.

Meanwhile, the metropolitan police of Barishal also gave permission to the city unit of BNP to hold their programme before the party office at Sadar road in Barishal, said local BNP leader Jahidur Rahman Ripon.

On 30 December, BNP announced a mass sit-in protest in all divisional cities including Dhaka on 11 January as part of the party's simultaneous anti-government movement.