BNP gets confused between political workers, terrorists: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud has said the BNP's activities are terrorism-based as they carry out terrorism under the shed of politics.

Speaking at an event unveiling a book titled 'Sangbadpotre Nobboier Ganaabhutthan' (uprising of 90's in newspapers) at the conference room of the ministry, he said, "The main weakness of the BNP leaders is that they are confused between political workers and terrorists.

"There is a difference between political programmes and terrorist activities. But, the BNP's programme is terrorism-based and they conduct terrorism in the name of politics," he said.

The Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) published the book edited by Dr Kamrul Hasan. PIB director general Zafar Wazed was present at the function.

Replying to a query over a comment by BNP secretary general, Dr Hasan said Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, through his statement, acknowledged that there are a lot of achievements of the nation in the last 14 and a half years.

He said the government doesn't carry out repression on anyone. But, actions must be taken against those who have carried out arson attacks and attacked police personnel apart from vandalising vehicles and public properties under the leadership of BNP leaders, including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Criticising a comment made by BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, who claimed that the countrymen are on the streets to topple the government, the minister said it is questionable if he was awake or asleep when he made that statement.

"Even they could not convince their [BNP] activists to take to the streets anywhere in the country.

"In fact, the BNP are habituated with holding programmes with 200-400 people. And now, they have become adamant about seeing the presence of 2000-4000 people in their meetings and this is the problem," he added.

Replying to another query over raids against some unregistered IP TV and cable TV stations in Chattogram, Hasan said the government-approved TV channels of the country are paying fees amounting over Tk20 lakh to the BTRC every month. A total of 36 TV channels are now in operation while some channels will start functioning soon.

But now, he said, many illegal and unregistered IP TVs are running their activities and they are involved in disseminating news in exchange for money.

According to the broadcast policy, the minister said, no one can broadcast news or news bulletins in the name of IP TV or YouTube channel. But, they are doing this and are involved in disseminating news in exchange for money and defaming an individual's character.

They even demand money to employ correspondents at different district and upazila levels, he noted.

The information minister said letters have been sent to the deputy commissioners on behalf of his ministry to conduct drives to take action against those who are involved in illegal activities.

Over the budget issue, Hasan said the Awami League government placed a highly ambitious budget for the welfare of the countrymen and implemented the budget thoroughly.

He said, every year, some organisations, including the CPD, TIB and BNP make statements about the budget and there was a common issue that 'this budget is highly ambitious . . . the budget is not implementable and it is not people oriented'.

But, the reality is that the rate of budget implementation is 97 percent in the last 14 years.

"The proof of the implementation rate is that the poverty rate has decreased by 18 percent from 41 percent. The per capita income has increased by $2,800 from $600," he added.

He said the size of the budget was Tk61,000 crore in the 2005-6 fiscal years during the BNP regime. And now, a budget of Tk7,61,785 crore has passed, which is 11 and a half times more than the budget of the BNP regime, he added.

Hasan said the size of the budget has increased from last year's despite the global recession and the Russia-Ukraine war.

"This fiscal year's national budget will also be implemented wholly," he said.