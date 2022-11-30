BNP gears up for Saturday's rally in Rajshahi

BNP is set to hold its ninth divisional rally in Rajshahi city on Saturday (3 December) with enthusiasm after Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) gave it permission.

The approval for BNP to hold its rally at Madrasa Ground in Rajshahi came on eight conditions, RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Rafiqul Alam told UNB on Wednesday.

BNP can hold the rally at the venue from 2pm to 5pm on that day as per condition.

The party has to seek permission from the authorities concerned for using the venue as only RMP's permission is not enough for holding the rally.

Any anti-state activities or statements at the rally venue are prohibited, according to another condition.

It also says that no propaganda or distribution of leaflets will be allowed, and no procession can be brought out from the venue.

All activities of the rally should be kept inside the venue and completed by the deadline, it says.

All security measures, including installing CCTV cameras, vehicle scanners and metal detectors at the venue should be arranged by BNP.

The party will be responsible if law and order situation deteriorates at the rally.

"Legal action will be taken if BNP fails to comply with any of the conditions," said RMP official Rafiqul.

Meanwhile, the party leaders alleged that police were harassing by arresting and filing cases against BNP leaders and activists in various districts ahead of the rally, said advisor to BNP Chairperson Mizanur Rahman Minu at a press briefing at the party office in Malopara of the metropolis.

"At least 50 leaders were arrested last night," said Ruhul Kuddus Talukdar Dulu, BNP's organising secretary and rally committee coordinator.

In another development, Rajshahi Divisional Road Transport Owners' Association threatened to enforce a strike in all eight districts of Rajshahi division from 1 December for an indefinite period.

They called the strike to press home their 11-point demand, including the scrapping of the Road Transport Act 2018 and the ban on movement of illegal three-wheelers and battery-driven auto-rickshaws on highways by 30 November.

However, the party leaders are hopeful that it will be the largest rally in the country with at least 15 lakh people joining.

"We will make the rally a success at any cost," said Ruhul Kuddus.

As part of their ongoing movement, BNP on 27 September announced a series of public rallies in 10 divisional cities to denounce the price hike of daily essentials and fuels, the death of five party men in previous police action in Bhola, Narayanganj, Munshiganj and Jashore, and to ensure the freedom of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

BNP has already arranged rallies in Chattogram, Mymensingh, Khulna, Rangpur, Barishal, Faridpur, Sylhet and Cumilla, braving various obstacles and transport strikes.

BNP has long been demanding that the next general election be held under a caretaker government, not under any political government — a demand sharply rejected by the ruling Awami League as the constitution does not allow it to happen.

BNP will conclude the divisional rallies through a mass gathering in Dhaka city on 10 December, coinciding with International Human Rights Day.

