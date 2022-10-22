BNP gathers terrorists, criminals to hold rallies: Maya

Politics

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 05:31 pm

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya Bir Bikram today said BNP is gathering terrorists and identified criminals to hold rallies at different areas of the country in the name of political programme.

"In the name of political activities, BNP is holding rallies at different areas of the country gathering identified criminals and terrorists," he said.

The veteran AL leader said this while addressing a discussion organized by the Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote at Jatiya Press Club (JPC) here on the occasion of the 59th Birthday of Shaheed Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Describing BNP as a political party of murderers, terrorists and identified criminals, he said the pro-liberation forces will counter all terrorist activities of BNP in December, the month of freedom fighters.

Mentioning that BNP is nothing but a paper tiger, he said this political party (BNP) was formed with war criminals through conspiracy and murder inside the cantonment.

Issuing a warning against BNP, he said that there is no use in threatening Awami League as it does not fear any movement or struggle.

"...Awami League is the leading organization of War of Liberation. (With the hand of AL) an independent-sovereign Bangladesh was gifted to the Bangalee nation in 1971 through movement and struggle," he continued.

With Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote Vice-President Arup Ratan Choudhury in the chair, the discussion was addressed, among others, by Presidium Member of AL Advocate Kamrul Islam, AL Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, MP and Former general secretary of Dhaka South City unit of Awami League Shah-e Alam Murad.

Demanding to stop the politics of anti-liberation forces including BNP-Jamaat, AL Presidium Member Kamrul Islam said that BNP will not be found in December because BNP is a broken party.

"This political party was formed by the killers of Bangabandhu and war criminals," he added.

