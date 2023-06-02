BNP gathering information on false cases, assaults against partymen

The BNP has formed a specialised cell tasked with collecting information on false cases filed against its leaders and activists, as well as attacks targeting participants of anti-government movements throughout the country.

The party has dispatched letters to its district-level organisations, asking them to provide comprehensive information, including photos and videos, to the centre.

BNP will use this evidence and documents when necessary and present it before international entities, said the party's Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain on Friday.

Khandaker Mosharraf said, "BNP leaders and activists have been subjected to harassment through false, baseless, and politically motivated cases on numerous occasions. We are accumulating information on these cases and the individuals involved, which will be utilised when required."

On 24 May, the US announced a new visa policy for Bangladesh, incorporating provisions to restrict visas for individuals found to be involved in election irregularities.

The policy encompasses present and former government officials, members of political parties from both the ruling and opposition sides, as well as law enforcement personnel, judiciary members, and security forces.

Individuals impeding the free expression of political parties, voters, civil society, and media will also face consequences due to the policy.

BNP Organising Secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince said party members have been instructed to maintain records of all attacks against them.

Furthermore, they have been asked to gather information about individuals who directed or planned these attacks, even if they were not physically present at the scene.

Several district-level BNP leaders have confirmed that they have initiated work based on these instructions.

They are diligently collecting information on ruling party leaders and activists, members of law enforcement agencies, administrative personnel, and anyone else involved in attacks against them.

Once all the necessary information has been gathered, it will be promptly sent to the central unit, they said.