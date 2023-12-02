BNP fraction resorted to arson attacks, blockades despite many of its leaders participating in polls: MoFA

Politics

UNB
02 December, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 06:10 pm

Related News

BNP fraction resorted to arson attacks, blockades despite many of its leaders participating in polls: MoFA

UNB
02 December, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 06:10 pm
BNP fraction resorted to arson attacks, blockades despite many of its leaders participating in polls: MoFA

A fraction of BNP resorted to setting private and public properties on fire, blockades, hartals, and are boycotting the upcoming elections although many of its leaders are participating, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said today in a Facebook post.

A large number of nomination papers were submitted amidst fanfare and festivity by aspiring candidates for the upcoming 12th national elections to be held on 7 January, said the post.

This update on the election front is likely to be shared with the foreign missions in Dhaka through email, a ministry source said. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The Election Commission received a total of 2,711 nomination papers against 300 constituencies across the country. 

"After completion of the 15-day timeframe on 30 November, candidates totalling 1,964 from 30 out of 44 registered parties submitted their nomination papers," said the post.

"A total of 303 candidates from Awami League, 304 from Jatiya Party, 218 from Zaker Party, 151 from Trinamool BNP, 142 from National People's Party, 116 from Bangladesh Congress, and others from the remaining parties submitted their nomination papers. 

"The participation of the candidates across a wide variety of political parties with a lot of interest and enthusiasm has so far been a hallmark of the free, fair and transparent election process which the Election Commission is committed to, according to the ministry of foreign affairs," the post added.

Additionally, the post said, a staggering 747 candidates submitted their nomination papers as independent candidates, including around 33 former BNP MPs and leaders. "This also highlights the participatory nature of the  upcoming  elections."

"The nomination papers will be scrutinised on December 1-4, 2023, and candidatures can be withdrawn by 17 December. The schedule for the 12th national parliamentary election was announced by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on 15 November," said the ministry.

Top News

MOFA / BNP / Blockades

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rony Rezaul

Stand out in Style: Explore Apex's Wedding Season Collection

3h | Mode
TBS Illustration

The origins of electoral symbols

10h | Panorama
Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

9h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

What Google and Facebook owe news publishers

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are the Houthis becoming more dangerous for Israel?

Are the Houthis becoming more dangerous for Israel?

6m | TBS World
Bangladesh still unbeaten in Tests in 2023

Bangladesh still unbeaten in Tests in 2023

2h | TBS SPORTS
Bangladesh sets new record in labour exports as year nears end

Bangladesh sets new record in labour exports as year nears end

2h | TBS Today
America's oldest dictionary announces 'Word of the Year'

America's oldest dictionary announces 'Word of the Year'

6h | TBS Stories