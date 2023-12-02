BNP fraction resorted to arson attacks, blockades despite many of its leaders participating in polls: MoFA

A fraction of BNP resorted to setting private and public properties on fire, blockades, hartals, and are boycotting the upcoming elections although many of its leaders are participating, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said today in a Facebook post.

A large number of nomination papers were submitted amidst fanfare and festivity by aspiring candidates for the upcoming 12th national elections to be held on 7 January, said the post.

This update on the election front is likely to be shared with the foreign missions in Dhaka through email, a ministry source said.

"The Election Commission received a total of 2,711 nomination papers against 300 constituencies across the country.

"After completion of the 15-day timeframe on 30 November, candidates totalling 1,964 from 30 out of 44 registered parties submitted their nomination papers," said the post.

"A total of 303 candidates from Awami League, 304 from Jatiya Party, 218 from Zaker Party, 151 from Trinamool BNP, 142 from National People's Party, 116 from Bangladesh Congress, and others from the remaining parties submitted their nomination papers.

"The participation of the candidates across a wide variety of political parties with a lot of interest and enthusiasm has so far been a hallmark of the free, fair and transparent election process which the Election Commission is committed to, according to the ministry of foreign affairs," the post added.

Additionally, the post said, a staggering 747 candidates submitted their nomination papers as independent candidates, including around 33 former BNP MPs and leaders. "This also highlights the participatory nature of the upcoming elections."

"The nomination papers will be scrutinised on December 1-4, 2023, and candidatures can be withdrawn by 17 December. The schedule for the 12th national parliamentary election was announced by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on 15 November," said the ministry.