BNP forms new committees in four city, five district units

In a move to overhaul the party and prepare for the next national election, the BNP has announced new committees in four metropolitan cities, including Dhaka North and six districts.

The announcement was made in a press release signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today (4 November).

The approved committees are those for Dhaka North, Chattogram, Barishal and Sylhet cities, as well as new committees in Moulvibazar, Sunamganj, Brahmanbaria, Kushtia, Mymensingh South, and Sherpur.

Aminul Haque, a former national football team captain, has been appointed as convener of the Dhaka North city unit, while Mostafa Zaman will serve as the member secretary of the six-member partial convening committee.

Other joint conveners include Mostafizur Rahman Segun, SM Jahangir, Ferdowsi Ahmed Mishti and Abdur Razzak, who will also take on the role of office secretary.

This restructuring follows the dissolution of the previous convening committee for Dhaka North, headed by Saiful Alam Nirob.

On 29 September, the BNP dissolved the Dhaka North city unit's convening committee, around two and a half months after its formation.

The earlier committee had been constituted on 7 July, with a three-month deadline for the new leaders to form full committees. Saiful Alam Nirob was initially named convener, with Aminul Haque as the member secretary.

In Chattogram, a 53-member full-fledged convening committee for the BNP city unit has been announced, with Ershadullah being appointed as its convener and Nazimuddin Rahman as the member secretary.

The BNP's Barishal city unit has also been restructured with a 42-member full-fledged committee, appointing Moniruzzaman Khan Faruk as its convener and Ziauddin Sikder Zia as the member secretary.

Besides, the party announced a 170-member full-fledged committee for its Sylhet city unit, making Rezaul Hasan Koyes Ludi its acting president and Imdad Hossain Chowdhury its general secretary.

The BNP also formed two separate 32-member convening committees in Moulvibazar and Sunamganj districts, appointing Faizur Rahman Moyun and Kalim Uddin Ahmad Milon as conveners, respectively. No member secretary has been designated in these two districts, with the remaining members serving as committee members.

In Brahmanbaria, Advocate Abdul Mannan has been appointed as convenor, with Sirajul Islam Siraj as member secretary of a 32-member BNP's convening committee.

Kutub Uddin Ahmed has been designated as convenor, while Engineer Md Zakir Hossain Sarkar has been appointed as member secretary of a 31-member convening committee for the BNP's Kushtia district unit.

Md Zakir Hossain Babul has been appointed as convenor of a three-member partial convening committee the BNP's Mymensingh South district unit, with Rokonuzzaman Sarkar Rokon as member secretary.

In Sherpur district, Md Hazrat Ali has been appointed as convenor, while Advocate Md Sirajul Islam serves as member secretary of a three-member partial convening committee for the BNP.