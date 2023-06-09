BNP forms monitoring cells to oversee partymen's involvement in Khulna city polls

The Khulna Metropolitan BNP has decided to take organisational measures if any leaders or activists support candidates participating in the city elections under the Awami League government or if they go to polling centers to cast their votes in defiance of the party's decision.

In line with the decision, the party has formed secret monitoring cells in all 31 wards of the city, according to a press release issued by BNP Media cell on Friday night.

The release also stated that a secret monitoring cell, consisting of 21 members, has been established in each ward to closely monitor the activities of party activists. If any member of the party is found voting on the polling day, organisational actions will be taken based on the report submitted by the monitoring cell in-charge.

Shafiqul Alam Tuhin, the member secretary of Khulna Metropolitan BNP, said BNP announced its decision not to participate in any elections under the current Hasina government. Therefore, Khulna Metropolitan BNP has boycotted the city corporation election.

The statement also mentioned that nine BNP leaders were expelled from the party for participating in the elections against the party's decision to boycott.

He appealed to the people of Khulna to refrain from casting their votes.