BNP forms liaison committee to coordinate anti-govt movements

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has formed a seven-member liaison committee to coordinate with parties, which in solidarity with BNP, are waging movements against the government.

BNP announced the committee on Monday (26 December) in a press release.

The committee comprises BNP Standing Committee members Nazrul Islam Khan, Selima Rahman, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, party Vice Chairmen Barkat Ullah Bulu, Md Shahjahan, Abdul Awal Mintu and Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal.

BNP is staging nationwide movements to realise their 10-point demand including the national election under a neutral caretaker government and the resignation of the ruling Awami League government.

Like-minded political parties are also holding political programmes on the same demand.