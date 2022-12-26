BNP forms liaison committee to coordinate anti-govt movements

Politics

TBS Report
26 December, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 07:12 pm

Related News

BNP forms liaison committee to coordinate anti-govt movements

TBS Report
26 December, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 07:12 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has formed a seven-member liaison committee to coordinate with parties, which in solidarity with BNP, are waging movements against the government. 

BNP announced the committee on Monday (26 December) in a press release.

The committee comprises BNP Standing Committee members Nazrul Islam Khan, Selima Rahman, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, party Vice Chairmen Barkat Ullah Bulu, Md Shahjahan, Abdul Awal Mintu and Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal.

BNP is staging nationwide movements to realise their 10-point demand including the national election under a neutral caretaker government and the resignation of the ruling Awami League government. 

Like-minded political parties are also holding political programmes on the same demand.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / anti-government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adam Minter. Sketch: TBS

Rural China faces crisis in the coming wave of Covid

7h | Thoughts
Marsha Diaz and Mashiur Rahaman. Sketch: TBS

Deep scars of climate change: The need for addressing mental health issues in Bangladesh

10h | Thoughts
Leaked! Samsung S23 Ultra to copy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra look?

Leaked! Samsung S23 Ultra to copy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra look?

10h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Gadgets to beat the winter blues

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Pushapa Dahal appointed Nepali PM again

Pushapa Dahal appointed Nepali PM again

Now | TBS World
Housing sales dip to 5-year low amid recession

Housing sales dip to 5-year low amid recession

3h | TBS Stories
Brazilians are bitter about Tite

Brazilians are bitter about Tite

3h | TBS SPORTS
How Argentina’s economy has been impacted from their World Cup win

How Argentina’s economy has been impacted from their World Cup win

22h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

3
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction