BNP forms committee to list those involved in obstructing democracy, disappearance cases

The BNP has formed a data-collection committee to prepare a list of administration and law enforcement officials involved in obstructing the rule of democracy, cases of disappearance, and those who have lied or have played an oppressive role.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of the party, announced the 14-member committee in a press conference at the BNP's central office in the capital's Nayapaltan on Saturday (June 3), saying, "The Bangladesh Nationalist will take measures to collect information about cases of disappearance, arson, murder, violent attacks, false cases and on those who are obstructing the restoration of democracy. We will collect the names, audio and video records, and photographs of people involved. The committee will examine the information collected and save it to take appropriate action,"

"Information [on the matters concerned] can be sent by contacting the leaders of the mentioned committee, or information can be given directly at the BNP central office in Nayapaltan," he added.

Rizvi further said, "Along with the terrorists of the ruling party, some overzealous police officers and employees in most areas of the country have been committing murders, disappearances, filing false cases, physically and mentally torturing citizens and extorting money."

He said it was a struggle to establish democracy and human rights, and all these acts were criminal offences.

The committee comprises joint Secretary General Habib Un Nabi Khan, Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anyi, Volunteer Affairs Secretary Mir Sarfat Ali Sapu, executive committee members Abdul Qadir Bhuiyan Jewell, Bajlul Karim Chowdhury Abed, Akramul Hasan, Md Abdus Sattar Patwari, Fazlur Rahman Khokon, Iqbal Hossain Shyamal and Rafiqul Islam, among others.