BNP forms committee to list those involved in obstructing democracy, disappearance cases

Politics

TBS Report
03 June, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 02:51 pm

Related News

BNP forms committee to list those involved in obstructing democracy, disappearance cases

TBS Report
03 June, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 02:51 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The BNP has formed a data-collection committee to prepare a list of administration and law enforcement officials involved in obstructing the rule of democracy, cases of disappearance, and those who have lied or have played an oppressive role. 

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of the party, announced the 14-member committee in a press conference at the BNP's central office in the capital's Nayapaltan on Saturday (June 3), saying, "The Bangladesh Nationalist will take measures to collect information about cases of disappearance, arson, murder, violent attacks, false cases and on those who are obstructing the restoration of democracy. We will collect the names, audio and video records, and photographs of people involved. The committee will examine the information collected and save it to take appropriate action,"

"Information [on the matters concerned] can be sent by contacting the leaders of the mentioned committee, or information can be given directly at the BNP central office in Nayapaltan," he added.

Rizvi further said, "Along with the terrorists of the ruling party, some overzealous police officers and employees in most areas of the country have been committing murders, disappearances, filing false cases, physically and mentally torturing citizens and extorting money." 

He said it was a struggle to establish democracy and human rights, and all these acts were criminal offences.

The committee comprises joint Secretary General Habib Un Nabi Khan, Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anyi, Volunteer Affairs Secretary Mir Sarfat Ali Sapu, executive committee members Abdul Qadir Bhuiyan Jewell, Bajlul Karim Chowdhury Abed, Akramul Hasan, Md Abdus Sattar Patwari, Fazlur Rahman Khokon, Iqbal Hossain Shyamal and Rafiqul Islam, among others.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Democracy / enforced disappearances

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Galleri Kaya, through frequent exhibition and art camps, revitalised the art scene in Dhaka. Pictured here is an exhibition of Murtaza Baseer&#039;s works organised by them in a city hotel. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to run an art gallery successfully: The Galleri Kaya way

6h | Panorama
Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

1d | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

19h | TBS Stories
Budget impacted market within one day?

Budget impacted market within one day?

1d | TBS Economy
Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

20h | TBS Entertainment
Budget reflects IMF conditions

Budget reflects IMF conditions

1d | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study