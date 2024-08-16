BNP to form peace brigades to keep vigil against return of ousted AL regime

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today (16 August) urged the opposition leaders and workers to create "peace brigades" in their respective areas saying that ousted autocratic ruler Sheikh Hasina is plotting to incite chaos in the country from India.

Speaking at a milad and doa mahfil, he also urged BNP leaders and activists to remain vigilant to prevent any new fascism from emerging in the country due to the current situation.

"We have fought a long battle. If you think that our fight is over, then you are wrong. The country is now in a state of flux. Sheikh Hasina, sitting in India, could seize the opportunity at any moment. She has already started hatching a plot. It is our responsibility to resist that conspiracy," the BNP leader said.

He alleged that the Awami League is talking about communalism and the persecution of minority communities as part of its new plot to destabilise the country.

"Your responsibility is to create peace brigades in your respective areas to guard them (minorities). You will protect all places of worship, temples, and churches of all minorities... You must also ensure the protection of their business establishments, their lives, and their property," Fakhrul said, addressing BNP leaders and workers.

He also reminded the party leaders and workers of their Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia's recent call to refrain from destruction, revenge, and vengeance, and to build society with love and peace.

He noted that BNP laid the groundwork for a mass uprising through its 17-year struggle, and students and youth advanced the movement to victory by sacrificing their blood.

Fakhrul mentioned that around a thousand students and youth, including Abu Sayeed in Rangpur, sacrificed their lives during the movement.

He said many leaders and activists of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, the student wing of BNP, lost their lives on 3-5 August.

"When I went to Nitor Hospital, there were 124 wounded people, including 90 Chhatra Dal leaders and workers. You must speak loudly about your sacrifices but avoid conflicts and clashes. We must now work in unison," Fakhrul said.

He expressed concern over negative news on social media and in newspapers, fearing new conspiracies and emerging fascism that might deprive people of their right to vote.

"We must be vigilant in this regard. We need to move forward with unity, tolerance, and discipline," the BNP leader said.

Fakhrul also voiced frustration over the low turnout of party leaders and workers at Thursday's rally and Friday's milad mahfil. "Do you think we have achieved victory? No, this struggle must continue. If not, we will face significant danger. We have defeated one fascist regime and must remain vigilant to prevent new fascism from arising."

He said it is the responsibility of the current interim government to arrange a national election and transfer power to elected representatives.

"But a lot of garbage has accumulated. This mess must be cleared. So, we need to give them (the government) some time. In the meantime, we must continue our struggle, follow madam's [Khaleda] ideals, and act on her statements. Everyone must work with love, setting aside revenge and vengeance."