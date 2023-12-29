BNP ran away, but 1,896 candidates ready to play on 7 Jan: Quader

The BNP has "ran away from the electoral field after receiving a red card for playing foul", but 1,896 people are ready to play, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Friday.

"The game is on. The daughter of Bangabandhu is holding the flag of victory, and we will emerge victorious on 7 January under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina," said Quader in his speech at the Awami League campaign rally in Barishal today.

Quader, who also serves as the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said Barishal was once the base of Bangabandhu's movement and is now the stronghold of Sheikh Hasina.

In praise of the prime minister, Quader noted that while most leaders don't admit to mistakes, Sheikh Hasina has acknowledged and announced Awami League's election manifesto.

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to address the rally as the chief guest.

Central leaders, including Sheikh Rehana, were also present on the occasion.

Abul Hasanat Abdullah, the President of Barisal District Awami League, presided over the meeting.