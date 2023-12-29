BNP ran away, but 1,896 candidates ready to play on 7 Jan: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
29 December, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2023, 05:31 pm

Related News

BNP ran away, but 1,896 candidates ready to play on 7 Jan: Quader

"The game is on. The daughter of Bangabandhu is holding the flag of victory," said Quader

TBS Report
29 December, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2023, 05:31 pm
BNP ran away, but 1,896 candidates ready to play on 7 Jan: Quader

The BNP has "ran away from the electoral field after receiving a red card for playing foul", but 1,896 people are ready to play, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Friday.

"The game is on. The daughter of Bangabandhu is holding the flag of victory, and we will emerge victorious on 7 January under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina," said Quader in his speech at the Awami League campaign rally in Barishal today.

Quader, who also serves as the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said Barishal was once the base of Bangabandhu's movement and is now the stronghold of Sheikh Hasina.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In praise of the prime minister, Quader noted that while most leaders don't admit to mistakes, Sheikh Hasina has acknowledged and announced Awami League's election manifesto.

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to address the rally as the chief guest.

Central leaders, including Sheikh Rehana, were also present on the occasion.

Abul Hasanat Abdullah, the President of Barisal District Awami League, presided over the meeting.

Bangladesh / Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / Awami League Barishal rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Darr: Blurred lines between love and lunacy

Darr: Blurred lines between love and lunacy

4h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Can Southeast Asia afford to retire its coal plants?

10h | Panorama
Suspicious about your spouse to-be? This wedding planner has your back

Suspicious about your spouse to-be? This wedding planner has your back

8h | Panorama
Whether it be because of dust kicked up by the metro rail’s construction works or smoke produced by unfit vehicles, Karwan Bazar&#039;s highly polluted air is a health hazard to all that pass through the area. PHOTOS: RAJIB DHAR

What Karwan Bazar-Farmgate's 'labour pain' tells us about Dhaka's pollution

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

20h | Videos
Top 10 football moments of 2023

Top 10 football moments of 2023

21h | Videos
The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

23h | Videos
Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

1d | Videos