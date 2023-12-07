BNP is the first 'king's party' of Bangladesh: Hasan

BSS
07 December, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 07:42 pm

“Being annoyed with BNP’s subversive politics, many leaders and activists would leave the party, " said Hasan Mahmud

BSS
07 December, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 07:42 pm
BNP is the country's first 'king's party' which was founded by Ziaur Rahman, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said on Thursday.

"After usurping power Ziaur Rahman formed the BNP through distributing leftovers of power," he said while replying to a query of reporters at his office at the Secretariat.

About the recent role of civil society and intellectuals, Dr Hasan said, "We saw different statements of intellectuals with importance. But unfortunately they are silent when the arsons are carrying out on public transports and public properties. Many people became victims of the arson incidents."

He said, "Those subversive activities will be stopped when the conscious people, journalists and civil society would raise their voice against them. But it is regrettably true that the so-called civil society didn't make any statement against the violence of BNP-Jamaat."

Dr Hasan said, "I think that the so-called civil society who makes statements from time to time should be identified as opportunists. I would like to urge the journalists to identify them and unmask them."

Criticising a comment of BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the minister said most of the BNP leaders from top to bottom are leaving the party.

"I've a question to the BNP leaders: why do they do the politics of BNP? The top leader of the party is not allowed to participate in any election whatever it is at union, upazila or national level."

"Being annoyed with BNP's subversive politics, many leaders and activists would leave the party, " Hasan Mahmud said, hoping that "BNP would refrain from such evil politics."

Replying to another query over the polls, Dr Hasan said it is not mentioned in the constitution that an election would not be acceptable if a particular political party does not take part in the election. 

Many elections were held in Bangladesh in the past where many political parties remained absent, he said, adding even a political party led by a big leader didn't take part in the 1970's election.

The information minister said BNP and other political parties didn't take part in city corporation polls. But, the countrymen took part in those polls, he said.

BNP / Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud / Bangladesh politics

