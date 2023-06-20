BNP fears poor elections under AL third time in a row

Politics

UNB
20 June, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 09:05 pm

Related News

BNP fears poor elections under AL third time in a row

UNB
20 June, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 09:05 pm
File photo.
File photo.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said people will not be able to cast their votes in the next national elections, same as the last two in 2014 and 2018, if it is held under the current government.

"The government is planning to hold the elections the same way once again. Our people want to elect their representatives with their votes. But it'll never be possible if the present Awami League regime remains in power," he said.

Speaking at a programme arranged by the BNP Media Cell in a city hotel, the BNP leader also said his party has long been demanding the national elections be held under a neutral and non-partisan government so that people can elect their representatives freely by exercising their right to franchise.

Fakhrul said the political parties which believe in democratic politics, and independence of the country and want to make Bangladesh a truly democratic state have launched a simultaneous movement to restore democracy.

"We want to bring back democracy and establish people's rights in the country to materialise the dreams of independence. It's not our prime goal to take the BNP to power," he said. 

The BNP leader said the lack of democracy is the main crisis now in Bangladesh as the government has destroyed all democratic institutions by establishing a one-party rule. 

He said the BNP Media Cell can play an important role in restoring people's lost rights since the mainstream media cannot work independently. "It's also a big challenge that the media in the country has been controlled by various tactics."

The BNP leader said the government has shut down different newspapers and TV stations since it came to power to regulate the media. 

He also accused the government of repressing and harassing journalists by enacting black laws, including the Digital Security Act.

BNP Standing Committee members Abdul Moyeen Khan, Amir Khosru  Mahmud Chowdhury, Selima Rahman, Vice Chairmen Shahjahan Omar, Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, Barkat Ullah Bulu, Shamsuzzaman Dudu and Ahmed Azam Khan, among others, attended the event with Media Cell convenor Zahir Uddin Swapan in the chair.

Diplomats from countries, including USA, France, Germany and Denmark, were also present in the programme.

Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul / Elections

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

9h | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

9h | Habitat
Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

12h | Panorama
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

2h | TBS World
Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

6h | TBS Insight
Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

1d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline