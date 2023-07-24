BNP fears more obstructions from AL during Thursday rally

The BNP leaders are anticipating clashes during its rally on Thursday, fearing the Awami League and police may carry out attacks on their programme to obstruct their movement against the government.

The opposition party thinks the recent comments of some AL leaders and their frequent meetings with its affiliates organisations indicate that the ruling party is preparing for conflict.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at a press briefing yesterday accused the government of scheduling the Jubo League rally on the same day as their programme, stating that it appears to be a deliberate attempt to create conflict.

He called on the ruling party to consider changing the date of their rally.

"Ministers of the government have been hurling threats for the last few days," Fakhrul asserted, saying their language resembled that of "terrorists".

Expressing concerns over the government's actions, he said, "Clearly they are threatening conflict. But the people of the country remain steadfast despite such challenges."

The BNP leader emphasised the importance of upholding the constitutional right to hold rallies and accused the government of hindering their freedom of speech and right to assembly.

He further claimed that the government's actions have led to an increase in disappearances and murders, which he believes have become a frequent occurrence in the country.

"The people of the country want to be freed from the clasp of this terrible, illegal and monster government. Foreigners also want free and fair elections in the country," Fakhrul added.

At the briefing, Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP convener Aman Ullah Aman said that the people of Dhaka are ready for the success of the rally. "If anyone tries to interfere, the outcome will not be good, rather it will be strongly resisted."

BNP Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal said the government will not be able to suppress its leaders and activists with assault cases.

According to BNP sources, to prevent the rally, the government may stop the bus launch across the country. Therefore, leaders and activists of the BNP have been ordered to reach Dhaka two to three days before the 27th.

Meanwhile, the BNP high command is preparing for the success of Thursday's rally.

In this case, miking, distribution of leaflets, mass media and online campaigns will also be conducted in Dhaka along with preparation meetings and yard meetings.

They will be forced to go towards a strict programme if there is any kind of disruption in the rally, BNP sources said.

The BNP on Saturday announced a "grand rally" in the capital on 27 July to press home their one-point demand.

Besides the BNP, 37 like-minded parties, including the Gonotontro Moncho, 12-party alliance, Nationalist Alliance, Gono Odhikar Porishod (Reza Kibria), LDP, Gono Forum, and Democratic Left Unity Alliance, have also decided to hold grand rallies in Dhaka on the same date separately.

Meanwhile, the Jubo League in a press release on Sunday announced that they would hold their 24 July "Youth Victory" rally on 27 July at the southwest gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque.