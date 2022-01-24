BNP falls in deep crisis due to its political failure: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the BNP has fallen in deep crisis due to its political failure.

"Today, the BNP is in deep crisis because of its political failure. The despair-obsession of the darkness of their absolute political misery grips in their (BNP leaders) minds," he said in a statement issued on the occasion the historic Mass Upsurge Day.

To cover up that crisis, he said, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is trying to tell 'the cock-and-bull story' to the nation.

Qauder, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the country's people still bears the marks of the torture and oppression, which they faced during the BNP regime at different times, in their memory.

He said the people do not want to go back to the time of terror, militancy, hunger, poverty and extreme uncertainty.

Overcoming the dark days, the country's people are now moving forward towards the enlightened future under the under the skilled leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the AL general secretary said.

Under the bold leadership of successful statesman Sheikh Hasina, he said, Bangladesh will advance on the path of development, prosperity and progress by resisting all the conspiracies of BNP-Jamaat and overcoming all obstacles.

"Bangladesh will reach its desired destination," he added.

About the Mass Upsurge Day, Quader said the 24 January of 1969 is a historic day in the independence struggle of Bangalees.

"On this day, Matiur Rahman, Rustam and many others were martyred in a mass movement aimed at ousting the then dictator Ayub Khan. The day carries a unique significance in the history of Bangladesh's independence struggle," he said.

Recalling all the Bangalees' movements en route to their independence, the AL general secretary said the whole nation became vocal in the Six-Point Movement declared by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for the emancipation of Bangalees.

He said the inheritance of those – dictators Ayub-Monem – who were against the independence and emancipation of the Bangalees, is still the main impediment to the country's democracy, development, progress and prosperity.

Quader said the successor of that evil force – BNP-Jamaat – is involved in various intrigues to impede the democratic journey of Bangladesh.

Although the BNP, which was born in the womb of the dictatorship, wears the sleeves of democracy on its body, there is a monstrous form in their covers to clutch the democracy, he said.

