BNP falls in deep crisis due to its political failure: Quader

Politics

BSS
24 January, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 06:31 pm

Related News

BNP falls in deep crisis due to its political failure: Quader

BSS
24 January, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 06:31 pm
BNP falls in deep crisis due to its political failure: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the BNP has fallen in deep crisis due to its political failure.

"Today, the BNP is in deep crisis because of its political failure. The despair-obsession of the darkness of their absolute political misery grips in their (BNP leaders) minds," he said in a statement issued on the occasion the historic Mass Upsurge Day. 

To cover up that crisis, he said, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is trying to tell 'the cock-and-bull story' to the nation.

Qauder, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the country's people still bears the marks of the torture and oppression, which they faced during the BNP regime at different times, in their memory.

He said the people do not want to go back to the time of terror, militancy, hunger, poverty and extreme uncertainty. 

Overcoming the dark days, the country's people are now moving forward towards the enlightened future under the under the skilled leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the AL general secretary said.

Under the bold leadership of successful statesman Sheikh Hasina, he said, Bangladesh will advance on the path of development, prosperity and progress by resisting all the conspiracies of BNP-Jamaat and overcoming all obstacles. 

"Bangladesh will reach its desired destination," he added.

About the Mass Upsurge Day, Quader said the 24 January of 1969 is a historic day in the independence struggle of Bangalees.

"On this day, Matiur Rahman, Rustam and many others were martyred in a mass movement aimed at ousting the then dictator Ayub Khan. The day carries a unique significance in the history of Bangladesh's independence struggle," he said.

Recalling all the Bangalees' movements en route to their independence, the AL general secretary said the whole nation became vocal in the Six-Point Movement declared by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for the emancipation of Bangalees.

He said the inheritance of those – dictators Ayub-Monem – who were against the independence and emancipation of the Bangalees, is still the main impediment to the country's democracy, development, progress and prosperity.

Quader said the successor of that evil force – BNP-Jamaat – is involved in various intrigues to impede the democratic journey of Bangladesh. 

Although the BNP, which was born in the womb of the dictatorship, wears the sleeves of democracy on its body, there is a monstrous form in their covers to clutch the democracy, he said.
 

Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

3h | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

4h | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

7h | Panorama
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Govt needs to show political commitment rather than just trying to satisfy pressure groups’

8h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

23h | Videos
Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

23h | Videos
Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

23h | Videos
Success in jujube Plantation

Success in jujube Plantation

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

5
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’