BNP fails to grasp essence of connectivity deals with India: Hasan

BNP leaders do not understand the essence of connectivity, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (5 July).

He made the remarks at an expanded divisional meeting of the Awami League in Nilphamari this afternoon.

Regarding criticism by BNP leaders about connectivity agreements, including to do with the submarine cable with India, Hasan, also the joint general secretary of Awami League said, their standard criticisms do not reflect an understanding of connectivity issues.

He questioned whether any country had lost sovereignty due to connectivity with India, and mentioned agreements for electricity import from Nepal as examples of beneficial regional connectivity initiatives.

"We are working on economic development in this region with other South Asian countries. BNP neither understands the essence of this connectivity nor the discussions around it," he added.

Regarding internal party dynamics, he urged those feeling disillusioned after consecutive electoral defeats to overcome their frustrations.

The foreign minister also commented on the weakness of BNP and its international connections post-election, remarking on global endorsements of Sheikh Hasina's government by leaders of 81 countries and international organizations, including the UN, Commonwealth, OIC, EU, and the Commission.