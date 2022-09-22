BNP Facebook page fomenting communal hatred, running inflammatory campaigns: AL claims

UNB
22 September, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 10:13 pm

BNP Facebook page fomenting communal hatred, running inflammatory campaigns: AL claims

Part of daily back-and-forth between the two major political parties

UNB
22 September, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 10:13 pm
BNP Facebook page fomenting communal hatred, running inflammatory campaigns: AL claims

The Awami League (AL) has claimed that the verified Facebook page of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is fomenting communal hatred and running inflammatory campaigns.

Although the BNP had complained that the AL men attacked a Buddhist family and looted their house in Chattogram's Raozan, the Upazila Buddha Oikya Parishad called it false propaganda, the AL said on its verified Facebook page Thursday (22 September).

The BNP has embarked on a multi-faceted propaganda campaign to establish Bidhan Barua, known as the "right-hand man" of Salahuddin Quader Chowdhury, who was sentenced to death for war crimes, politically in Raozan, it added.

Bidhan Barua, a "top terrorist" listed by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police, was released on bail from Lakshmipur district jail on 11 September, the AL said.

