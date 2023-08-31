BNP fabricating statements about enforced disappearances for a long time: Quader

TBS Report
31 August, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 05:57 pm

The Awami League does not believe in politics involving murders and disappearances, said Quader adding, “Rather, Awami League has repeatedly been the cruel victim of such conspiracies"

File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP leaders have been giving out fabricated statements regarding cases of enforced disappearances for a long time now.

"The fabricated statements that BNP leaders have been making for a long time now about disappearances are baseless and devoid of reality. They are trying to blame the government for the disappearances and killings that have occurred as a result of BNP's internal conflict," he said in a statement on Thursday (31 August).

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said after the disappearance of Chattogram BNP leader Jamal Uddin, it was blamed on the government, whereas he was a victim of disappearance by his own party leaders due to the internal conflict of the BNP – later published in the media. 

"Similarly, after the disappearance of BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed, they pointed the finger at the government yet again, though later it was revealed that he was hiding in India," the minister said.

The AL general secretary continued that a senior leader of the BNP recently said it was their party men who were involved in the disappearance of BNP leader Ilias Ali, which was later circulated on social media. 

"They [BNP] are making false statements and are blaming the government in front of the international communities to gain political advantage," he said.

He said, "Ziaur Rahman, the founder of the BNP's military dictatorship, unconstitutionally and illegally seized power in this country through murders, coups and conspiracies. He started the politics of enforced disappearance in this country. 

"During his regime, Mahfuz Babu, then general secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan Chhatra League, was murdered due to his political ideology. His body was not found by the family members. Thus Chattogram Jubo League leader Maulvi Syed was brutally killed."

Quader alleged, "Ziaur Rahman had killed hundreds of freedom fighter officers and thousands of soldiers of the army and air force on charges of so-called mutiny to consolidate his illegal power. Even the bodies of many of those army officers were not found."

The minister also alleged that around 24,000 Awami League leaders and activists were killed during the BNP-Jamaat alliance regime. 

"Under the direct supervision of the top BNP leaders, a terrorist group committed a massacre by attacking the Hawa Bhaban on 21 August 2004 with the intention of killing the national leaders of the Awami League, including Sheikh Hasina," he said.

The Awami League does not believe in politics involving murders and disappearances, said Quader adding, "Rather, Awami League has repeatedly been the cruel victim of such conspiracies."

