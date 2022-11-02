BNP extorts in name of divisional rally: Info minister

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is extorting people in the name of divisional rally, says Information Minister Muhammad Hasan Mahmud.

They are taking money from those who have black money, said the minister while talking to reporters following a meeting with the Russian ambassador at the Secretariat Wednesday.

He also said that BNP received money from a foreign investigation agency as well. They were sponsored by the same agency before as well, he added.

BNP had long been dormant but became active with their recent divisional rallies.

They have been holding weekly rallies in the divisions but most of them were marred amid transport strikes called by bus owners in protest of three wheelers and other illegal vehicles plying on the highways.