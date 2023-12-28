BNP extends mass campaign by two days

BNP has extended the mass campaign and leaflet distribution programme by two more days in favour of the boycott and non-cooperation movement during the national election.

At a virtual press conference yesterday afternoon, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said it was the last day of the BNP's three-day mass campaign and leaflet distribution programme but it has been extended.

Earlier on the day, after distributing leaflets – calling for people to join the BNP's non-cooperation movement and boycott the elections – in Kafrul and Uttara areas, Rizvi said countrymen could not be brought to polling stations by threats or intimidation.

"All parties, including us, are fighting against an illegal election for people's right to vote, for freedom of expression, but they [ruling party men] want to bring people to the polling centres by threats and intimidation. People have rejected a one-sided dummy election," he said.

Speaking at a brief rally before yesterday's leaflet distribution programme in front of the National Press Club, BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said, "This election is just an effort to prolong the tenure of a government deemed illegal and accused of corruption, exploiting the nation's resources and infringing on the rights of citizens."

The BNP leader said the absence of the opposition in the elections diminishes the chance for people to voice their opinions.

"Without a true opposition challenging the government, the people are left without a meaningful choice to vote. Consequently, the people will boycott this election," Nazrul Islam Khan added.

The BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami announced a three-day mass campaign, from 26 to 28 December, urging voters to boycott the upcoming national polls scheduled for 7 January.

On 20 December, the BNP announced a non-cooperation movement against the government, calling upon the party's leaders and activists not to appear in court over any case.

On 23 December, the BNP and other opposition parties, demanding a non-partisan polls-time government, distributed leaflets across the country, including in the capital, urging people to abstain from going to the polling centres on 7 January and thus boycott the upcoming general elections.

The Jamaat-e-Islami, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Ganatantra Mancha, the 12-party Alliance, the Nationalist Like-Minded Alliance, the LDP, the AB Party, and other like-minded political groups also participated in the election boycott campaign.

The anti-election campaign met with a stern warning from the Election Commission (EC), which is geared up to conduct the polls amid the boycott by the BNP and other opposition parties.

"If any leaflets are distributed to discourage voters from going to polling stations, action will be taken on sight," warned Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman on 23 December.