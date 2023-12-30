BNP extends mass campaign, leaflet distribution till 1 Jan

Politics

TBS Report
30 December, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 03:27 pm

Related News

BNP extends mass campaign, leaflet distribution till 1 Jan

TBS Report
30 December, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 03:27 pm
BNP extends mass campaign, leaflet distribution till 1 Jan

BNP has announced another extension of their ongoing mass campaign and leaflet distribution programme by two more days till 1 January in favour of the boycott and non-cooperation movement ahead of election.

At a virtual press conference today (30 December), BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said they will distribute leaflets on 31 December and 1 January calling people to boycott the upcoming elections.

Jamaat-e-Islami and other like-minded opposition parties will also align their campaigns with BNP during this period, said sources.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During the virtual press conference, Rizvi said, "The movement demanding the resignation of the government is now accelerating. Every citizen is supporting our program. Our leaders and activists have distributed leaflets to the people in markets, fields, and shopping malls.

"They [citizens] have listened to us and are supporting us. The government, however, is conspiring as it did in 2013-15 to obstruct the demand for free and fair elections and the democratic movement. The police are harassing, arresting, and filing cases," he alleged.

"Due to the desire of one person to hold all power, the government has plunged the entire country into anarchy. The spirit of the 1971 Liberation War was to fight against the Pakistanis for democratic, economic, and cultural freedom. But today, the people of the country are living in fear. There has been a rise in fascism and a horrendous situation is unfolding," Rizvi said.

"Police, RAB, and law enforcement are reigning everywhere. People are being taken from their homes. Women are also being mistreated. Even when arrests are made, no information is provided," he claimed. 

Earlier on the day, after distributing leaflets, Rizvi said, "The 7 January election must be stopped. It is a one-sided, illegal, deceptive, and fraudulent election that betrays the people and the voters."

The BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami announced a three-day mass campaign, from 26 to 28 December which later got extended by two days till 30 December.

On 20 December, the BNP announced a non-cooperation movement against the government, calling upon the party's leaders and activists not to appear in court over any case.

On 23 December, the BNP and other opposition parties, demanding a non-partisan polls-time government, distributed leaflets across the country, including in the capital, urging people to abstain from going to the polling centres on 7 January and thus boycott the upcoming general elections.

The Jamaat-e-Islami, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Ganatantra Mancha, the 12-party Alliance, the Nationalist Like-Minded Alliance, the LDP, the AB Party, and other like-minded political groups also participated in the election boycott campaign.

The anti-election campaign met with a stern warning from the Election Commission (EC), which is geared up to conduct the polls amid the boycott by the BNP and other opposition parties.

"If any leaflets are distributed to discourage voters from going to polling stations, action will be taken on sight," warned Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman on 23 December.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / JS polls / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

2h | Features
A laundryman casually puts clothes in a washing machine at his Arambagh shop. On a busy day, these laundry shops wash several thousand clothing items. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Laundry businesses facing a 'dry' winter due to gas crisis

8h | Panorama
An MP candidate’s victory day posters on the wall vs his campaign posters in the capital’s Ramna area. Country’s laws are flouted in the former case. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

City walls are poster-free during elections. Why not year-round?

8h | Panorama
Noah Feldman. Sketch: TBS

The New York Times has an edge in suit against OpenAI

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh's high sulphur oil imports to plunge further in 2024 amid fund crunch: S&P

Bangladesh's high sulphur oil imports to plunge further in 2024 amid fund crunch: S&P

1h | Videos
Cargo ships will have to pass an additional route of 600 km

Cargo ships will have to pass an additional route of 600 km

2h | Videos
New York Times sues Microsoft and OpenAI for 'billions'

New York Times sues Microsoft and OpenAI for 'billions'

4h | Videos
Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

1d | Videos