BNP expresses concern over Russia’s aggression in Ukraine

TBS Report
04 March, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 07:17 pm

BNP also criticised Bangladesh’s foreign policy over the Rohingya crisis

BNP has expressed grief and concern over Russia's attack in Ukraine that has led over one million Ukrainians to flee and caused death of hundreds including a Bangladeshi sailor.   

"The people of Bangladesh respect the fundamental rights of independence and sovereignty of any country, including Ukraine, and oppose the violation of its borders," said its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a press statement.

BNP said it sees the attack as a clear violation of Ukraine's sovereignty according to the United Nations (UN) Charter.

The press statement also added that BNP thinks that the ruling and authoritarian government in Bangladesh does not care about public opinion as it is not elected by the people.

The party said it stands for all countries' right to defend their independence and sovereignty.

BNP also criticised Bangladesh's foreign policy over the Rohingya crisis. 

The statement said that with the exception of five countries, the UN special session has already passed a resolution condemning the attack.

The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union, as well as almost all countries around the world, have strongly condemned the attack, with only five countries opposing it and 35 countries refraining from taking sides.

