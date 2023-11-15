BNP expels two leaders for announcing to join polls under current govt

BNP has expelled its national executive committee members Advocate Khandaker Ahsan Habib and Barrister Fakrul Islam from all positions including primary membership of the party based on specific allegations of involvement in activities against party discipline.

BNP Deputy Secretary Md Taiful Islam Tipu made the announcement in a press statement on Wednesday (15 November.)

The two expelled leaders announced their intention to participate in the upcoming 12th National Parliament elections under the banner of "Swatantra Gonotantra Manch", which was formed with 125 current and former leaders of BNP during a press conference at a city hotel on Wednesday.

Khandkar Ahsan Habib announced to contest from the Tangail-5 seat. Barrister AKM Fakhrul Islam announced to contest from Jhalkathi-2 seat.

During the press conference, in response to the question of whether there is any issue of breaking the party's discipline by declaring to participate in the election, Khandkar Ahsan Habib said, "I do not know that there is any such direction in the constitution of BNP."

In a written statement, he said that parliamentary elections are an element of protecting democracy.

"As required by the constitution of Bangladesh, the people give the power to run the state through their representatives through parliamentary elections every 5 years. The term of the 11th Parliament will end on 29 January 2024. According to the provisions of the Constitution, the elections to the 12th Parliament must be held before 29 January. Otherwise, allegations of violation of the constitution will be raised. Change of power is possible only through elections," he said in the stetment.

The two leaders also said that they will not partner with any party or alliance even if they participate in the elections.