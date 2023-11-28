BNP expels Khaleda Zia's adviser Ekramuzzaman, Abu Zafar over collecting nomination papers

Politics

UNB
28 November, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 11:44 am

Khaleda Zia’s adviser Syed AK Ekramuzzaman (on left), and National Executive Committee member Shah Md Abu Zafar (on right)
Khaleda Zia’s adviser Syed AK Ekramuzzaman (on left), and National Executive Committee member Shah Md Abu Zafar (on right)

BNP has expelled its chairperson's adviser, Syed AK Ekramuzzaman, and National Executive Committee member Shah Md Abu Zafar as they are going to take part in the 12th parliamentary election. 

A press release signed by the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said that the action was taken against the duo for their involvement in "anti-party activities."

"On the basis of clear allegations of involvement in activities that go against the party's discipline, BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council member Syed AK Ekramuzzaman and National Executive Committee member Shah Md Abu Zafar have been expelled from all posts at all levels of the party, including primary membership," the press release says. 

Ekramuzzaman collected nomination paper on Tuesday to contest the national election from Brahmanbaria-1 (Nasirnagar) constituency.

Khaleda Zia's adviser Ekramuzzaman collects nomination form for Brahmanbaria-1

BNP has already rejected the schedule for the 12th parliamentary election. It considers collecting nomination papers a "violation of party's discipline."

Ekramuzzaman contested the national election as an independent candidate in the 2001 election, and in the 2008 and 2018 elections as a BNP candidate, but he was never elected.

Meanwhile, BNP's National Executive Committee member Abu Zafar joined the newly registered party BNM (Bangladesh Nationalist Movement) on November 21 to take part in the upcoming election. 

