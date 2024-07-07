BNP envious seeing good relations with other countries under AL: Hasan

The BNP is feeling envious after seeing the country's good relations with other countries under the Awami League regime, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said yesterday (6 July).

"We want to take the country forward by maintaining good relations with everyone and Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina has been following that policy very successfully. Seeing the country's good relations with other countries, BNP feels jealousy," he said while addressing a journalist conference and cultural programme organised by Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) at Chattogram Press Club.

He said after the PM's recent visit to India, BNP started saying that AL had sold the country to India. After coming from China, they might say, she has sold the country to China too.

"Now my question to BNP is how many times can the country be sold?"

He also said, "Our prime minister visited India recently and now she is going to visit China. We have very good relations with China just like India. Just as we have a very good relationship with Russia, we also have very good relations with the United States."

"As we are maintaining good relations with our close neighbor India who contributed to our great liberation war, those who were not with us during the liberation war are also helping us, maintaining good relations with us, and contributing to our development.

"This is the success of our foreign policy. Many people including the BNP pretend not to understand this," Hasan added.

He said Sheikh Hasina and her government do not bow down to anyone.

"We want to take the country forward by protecting the dignity of the state, maintaining good relations with everyone and the prime minister is doing so," he added.

Stating that the media plays a vital role in the state and society, he said journalists act as the conscience of society and open the third eye of society so that society can progress in the right direction.

"So, the development progress and prosperity of Bangladesh, and the improvement of the standard of life of every person should be reflected in the media," he added.