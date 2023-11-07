BNP enough to wipe itself out, AL won't have to: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
07 November, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 07:16 pm

BNP enough to wipe itself out, AL won't have to: Quader

“Parties who suspend their own national programmes are cowards. They don't need to be involved in politics,” said BNP

TBS Report
07 November, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 07:16 pm
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. File Photo: TBS
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. File Photo: TBS

The BNP claims Awami League is trying to eliminate them but the opposition party is enough to wipe itself out, ruling party General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (7 November).

"Apparently the Awami League wants to wipe out the BNP. But the BNP alone is enough to eliminate itself. Their movement is a farce," Quader said while speaking as chief guest at a meeting on the occasion of the Freedom Fighters Killing Day at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue office today.

Addressing the journalists, Quader said, "Ask them [BNP] one thing, 7 November is their national day. So, why did they suspend their national day programmes?

"Parties who suspend their own national programmes are cowards. They don't need to be involved in politics," said Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister.

The BNP suspended its regular visit to the grave of the party's founder Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka today, the 48th anniversary of what the party calls 'National Revolution and Solidarity Day'.

In this regard, Quader said, "They [BNP] did not even bother to visit the grave of their founder. What politics suits these cowards? 

"All the incidents that happened behind the scenes in this country have bloodied and tarnished our history. Ziaur Rahman is the mastermind behind the Jail Killing Day on 3 November."

Referring to the 28 October violence during the BNP rally in Nayapaltan, he said, "After clashing with the police, brutally killing a policeman, attacking the police... Mirza Fakhrul must have figured the situation was bad."

The BNP secretary general then realised that there was no other party leader – Gayeshwar or Amir Khasru – to back him up and then he tried to run away, added Quader.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

