BNP engaged in ill efforts to make upcoming elections voter-less: Obaidul Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has accused the BNP of engaging in conspiracies and nefarious efforts to make the upcoming general election voter-less.

Quader emphasised the significant public interest and spontaneous participation in recent elections, including the city corporation polls, as proof of the people's keenness for electoral engagement.

In a written statement signed by Awami League Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, Quader pointed out that despite the BNP and its allies abstaining from these elections, the voter turnout exceeded 50%.

According to Quader, the BNP has lost public support, and its isolation from the people has fueled its fear of facing them. Consequently, BNP leaders are allegedly involved in multifaceted conspiracies and efforts to sabotage the general election, with the party resorting to propaganda due to their waning public support.

The AL general secretary firmly stated that the people's lack of trust in the BNP would render all their plans futile.

Quader assured the public that the forthcoming parliamentary polls would be conducted freely, fairly, and peacefully, with active participation from voters. He underscored the potential for a change in government through the mandate of the people.

Quader also mentioned that the BNP had previously orchestrated voter-less elections, citing the instances of military dictator Ziaur Rahman's "Yes-No" vote for constitutional legitimacy and Begum Khaleda Zia's allegedly voter-less election on 15 February 1996.

During the BNP regimes, the Election Commission (EC) had no ability to work independently and impartially as the EC was under the control of the Prime Minister's Office, Quader said.

He said Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina has turned the EC into an independent entity as per the constitutional provisions and also increased the financial capacity of the commission.

"In particular, to strengthen the constitutional process, a specific law has been enacted on the formation of the EC," he added.

Quader further criticised the BNP, stating that no institution operated independently under their rule. He claimed that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) was ineffective and the judiciary followed the ideology of the BNP.

Quader accused the BNP of appointing partisan and controversial individuals, tarnishing the image of the caretaker government and democratic institutions, including the EC. He argued that the BNP's reign was marked by the destruction of democratic and constitutional institutions, with the sole intention of usurping state power.

According to Quader, if the BNP were to regain power, they would resume their destructive politics, as the party traditionally lacks faith in the democratic system and constitutional processes. In contrast, Quader highlighted the Awami League government's achievements in enhancing the capacity of institutions and establishing democratic frameworks under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.