BNP engaged in conspiracy to destroy peaceful environment of elections: Quader

Politics

BSS
14 March, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 07:00 pm

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is involved in conspiracy to destroy the fair and peaceful environment of elections.
 
"BNP is not ready to test itself before the people and that's why the party fears to participate in elections, a democratic way to test public opinion. Because of election panic, they (BNP leaders) are indulged in plot to destroy the fair and peaceful environment of elections," he said in a statement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP leaders are constantly making provocative statements after they failed to get people's response in their movement. They are lying in usual manner to gain their nefarious political interest, he added.

He said the past history testifies that BNP always starts the politics of division by destroying communal harmony before any elections.

The BNP will not be allowed to play this game of division in politics, Quader said, adding that the ruling AL along with all non-communal forces will face the BNP together.

