BNP is dreaming of another 1/11: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the BNP is again dreaming of another 1/11 changeover by influencing foreigners.



"The BNP is now again trying to create another 1/11 situation by capitalising on foreign power. What did they [BNP leaders] think of it? We have all the news. There will be no outcome by dreaming of another 1/11," he told a peace rally in Dhaka.



The Dhaka South City unit of the AL arranged the rally at Hazaribagh market this afternoon, protesting the BNP-Jamaat's terrorism, militancy, anarchy, ill-politics and anti-state conspiracy.



Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges minister, said the BNP is planning to bring a caretaker government in power for two years through foreign power.



"Will you bring Fakhruddin and Moinuddin of your own party to power? It will not happen as long as we are alive," he said.



Quader said BNP leaders are saying that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's regime is over and the Awami League's time is over too.



Claiming that the AL is in power for 14 years but its tenure is yet to be completed, he asked the BNP leaders to hold a press conference on the conclusion of the AL regime by fixing a date so that the AL leaders can appear to them with a bunch of roses and tuberose (Rajnigandha).



The AL general secretary said when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is honoured abroad, the people of Bangladesh become happy, but BNP leaders get hurt.



Sheikh Hasina is bringing honour to the country and when they (BNP leaders) see it, one cannot look at their faces, he said.



Noting that the AL is ready for the next general elections, Quader said the next polls will be held in line with the country's constitution.



"We want to see whether the US visa policy deters those who impede elections. Like the Gazipur, Khulna and Barishal polls, all future elections will be fair," he said.



The AL general secretary said the next general elections will be held in line with the constitution whether BNP participates in it or not.



Chaired by Dhaka South City AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi, the rally was addressed, among others, by AL presidium members Qamrul Islam and Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretary Mirza Azam, Dhaka South City Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Dhaka South City AL General Secretary Humayun Kabir.