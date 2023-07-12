AL too has one-point demand; election under Sheikh Hasina: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
12 July, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 07:43 pm

Photo: Nayem Ali
Photo: Nayem Ali

The Awami League has a one-point demand of holding the next election under the rule of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today referring to BNP's one-point movement of ousting the government.

"We have a one-point demand. That is constitutional elections. Our one-point demand is elections under Sheikh Hasina," he said while addressing a peace rally organised by Dhaka Metropolitan South and North Awami League at the Baitul Mokarram South Gate in the capital on Wednesday. 

The Road Transport and Bridges minister said, "BNP's one-point demand is the resignation of Sheikh Hasina. We will not have an election without Sheikh Hasina. BNP knows that they will lose the election. They will be swept away in the face of Sheikh Hasina's popularity.

"They envy Sheikh Hasina. She has committed the crime of development. Her crime is that she will build a smart Bangladesh by 2041.

"BNP's one dream has died. Now they are dreaming again. What are they dreaming about? Sheikh Hasina's resignation."

Referring to foreign delegations calling for fair elections in Bangladesh, Quader said, "You want free and fair elections. We want that too. Anyone trying to obstruct free and fair elections will be resisted. The game will be on till the election."

The AL general secretary continued, "When Awami League comes into play, no evil force will be able to stand against them. Everyone will be united."

He asked the party leaders to be ready to carry out activities.

Speaking about the turnout at the rally, he said, "We could not bring activists from far away. We didn't have time. Everyone came on 24 hours' notice. Yet have you seen the appearance? This is the Awami League."

He said that the party will continue to hold programmes till the election and instructed leaders of all the sub-organisations to hold a rally.

He said, "Different programmes can be held every month. For instance, mourning programmes in the month of mourning."

"Do not promote anyone else's pictures during the month of mourning, except Bangabandhu, Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana and Bangabandhu's family.

