BNP doing politics of corpses: Quader

BSS
08 November, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 05:25 pm

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. File Photo: TBS
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. File Photo: TBS

The BNP is doing politics of corpses in the name of democracy, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

"BNP introduced the demonic practice of burning people alive in the politics of this country, which is against the civilized democratic system," he said in a statement.
 
The AL leader said, "As they (BNP leaders) failed in their movement to topple the government, their internal burning goes up several times. In the fire of failure, they are involved in ill-efforts to burn the future possibilities of the country's people to ashes."

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said BNP continues carrying out terrorist acts in the name of so-called political programme and blockade.

"As the anti-democratic evil force, BNP, does not have enough strength and ability to wage a movement in democratic way, it has chosen the path of arson like the past," he said.

The AL general secretary said the BNP is burning the entire country through arson and carrying out indiscriminate vandalism and violence like the incidents in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

"BNP is carrying out destructive activities like arson, violence and anarchy, destroying people's lives and properties and economic stability, killing people and setting fire to vehicles," he said.

Quader said even sleeping people, women and children are not getting spared from the BNP's arson attacks.

He said the responsibility of the government is to ensure the absolute safety of the people and that is why the government is taking necessary steps to ensure the people's safety.

