BNP does not worry about welfare of country, its people: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the BNP, born in the womb of dictatorship, never cares about the welfare of the country and the people.

"The non-political and evil activities of BNP are conducted only in the orbit of conspiracy to seize power. BNP never thinks about the welfare of the country and the people," he said.

The minister said these in a statement sent to the media condemning and protesting the statement given by BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on the so-called 'outline of non-partisan government'.

About BNP, he also said whenever BNP comes to power, it engages in the festival of corruption and looting.

"In continuation of that, they (BNP men) have already finalised the outline of conspiracy and robbery," Quader added.

"In the name of so-called 'Take Back Bangladesh', the people of the country will not support returning to the terrible era of corruption and looting of Hawa Bhaban-Khawab Bhaban and brutal killings like 21st August, militancy and terrorism," the veteran AL leader continued.

Obaidul Quader said the nation is not interested in any 'outline' prepared and prescribed by the Favorite son ('Bar Putra') of corruption, murderer and fugitive Tarique Rahman.

The people of the country will not allow their daydream of taking power through the back door, he said.

He said that the so-called joint declaration and 'all-out movement' announced by Mirza Fakhrul or BNP is nothing but a mockery with the people.

The threat of their movement is nothing but a fake roaring, he said, adding that after Eid and monsoon and (student's) exams, people have seen many threats regarding their movement.

AL General Secretary went on saying that the people of Bangladesh have repeatedly rejected the call of BNP to create an 'imaginary mass-uprising'.