BNP does not support vandalism, setting offices on fire: Rizvi

BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi hands over a cheque to widow Asma in Nagarkanda upazila of Faridpur district on 4 October 2024. Photo: UNB

The BNP does not support vandalism or setting fire to anyone's office or home, the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (4 November).

"If any party or political activist commits a crime, they should face consequences under existing laws. The BNP does not endorse acts of vandalism or arson, nor do we support the harassment of individuals who have committed no crime," he said.

Rizvi made the remarks while speaking to reporters after visiting the home of widow Asma in Nagarkanda upazila of Faridpur district on Monday.

The senior BNP leader also addressed media reports alleging that BNP leader Salahuddin Kabir vandalised and occupied Asma's house in Nagarkanda.

He stated that Tarique Rahman, the BNP's acting chairman, instructed him to visit Asma's home promptly and take action against the alleged leader.

Reaffirming BNP's commitment to peaceful coexistence, he added, "Recently, we witnessed incidents of arson and vandalism linked to a political party in Dhaka and Khulna. We strongly condemn these actions."

Rizvi warned that anyone involved in such acts, regardless of political affiliation, will face consequences.

"Criminals will not be spared, even if they are BNP leaders or activists," he warned.

On behalf of the BNP, Rizvi extended financial support to Asma.