BNP does not like people's safe, smooth Eid celebration: Quader

Politics

BSS
23 April, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2023, 07:17 pm

BNP does not like people's safe, smooth Eid celebration: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said people are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr safely and smoothly but the BNP does not like that.

"The country's Muslim devotees are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr smoothly and safely. People are going to villages which help boost the rural economy. But neither BNP nor Mirza Fakhrul like it," he said in a statement.

Quader gave the statement in protest against BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's falsehood and provocative comments.

Criticising Mirza Fakhrul's comment "Common people are celebrating Eid amid distress and sorrow", the AL general secretary said BNP always feels anger if people celebrate any festival amid enthusiasm and festivity.

Mirza Fakhrul's comments reflected BNP's traditional character of making negative comments, he said.

He said the government didn't give any false information about the country's economy. Different countries, World Bank, ADB, UNDP and other organisations lauded Bangladesh for economic uplift and different media also published those.

Without taking the information into account, Mirza Fakhrul is making false, misleading and fabricated comments every day, he said.

Mentioning that BNP's politics is in crisis, Quader said BNP is unable to draw people's attention as their politics is in a crisis of isolation from people.

BNP's politics is like stagnant water as they could not create any new trend in their politics in course of time, he said.

During the BNP's government tenure, he said, Bangladesh was considered as a hunger, poverty and crisis stricken country and the northern region of the country always faced 'monga'.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, 'monga' of the northern region has been removed, he said, adding that the percentage of ultra-poor people is decreasing gradually in the country. 

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / BNP / Eid

