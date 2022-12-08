BNP determined to hold 10 Dec rally in Nayapaltan

Politics

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 04:45 pm

Related News

BNP determined to hold 10 Dec rally in Nayapaltan

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 04:45 pm
BNP determined to hold 10 Dec rally in Nayapaltan

Despite repeated warnings from police, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday (8 December) reiterated that the party will hold its 10 December rally in the capital's Nayapaltan area.

Fakhrul clarified his party's stance at a briefing in Gulshan today going against the police warning that the law enforcers will take action if BNP forcefully wants to hold its rally in Nayapaltan.

The BNP senior leader said, "The bomb found at the party office is nothing but a drama staged by the police.

"The police barged into the BNP office in Nayapaltan earlier today without a search warrant, nor were they accompanied by any of the landlords or committee members of the building," Fakhrul objected.

Meanwhile, the bomb-disposal unit of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime of Police gathered in front of the BNP headquarters.

The area surrounding the BNP central office was seen cordoned off with retractable barricade tape, a bright yellow coloured belt that is used to warn or alert passersby of an area or situation containing a possible hazard.

"Vehicles of the Bomb Disposal Unit have been brought here after multiple improvised explosive devices were found, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Joint Commissioner (operations) Biplob Kumar Sarker said confirming the matter to The Business Standard.

"Police are down analysing the crime scene as a part of which CCTV cameras are being installed to further enhance the surveillance in areas adjacent to the BNP party office, he added.

The police official also requested journalists to leave the crime scene area immediately.

On Wednesday noon, BNP activists started to gather at Nayapaltan to make enquiries about the political programme, said BNP leaders, as the venue of the rally was yet to be finalised by the authorities.

A large number of police personnel were deployed on nearby roads.

According to witnesses, the gathering at one point blocked the road as police asked them to leave. As they did not do so, police fired tear shells and blank shots to try and disperse the crowd around 3pm. The BNP men retaliated by throwing bricks at the policemen.

The clash left one BNP man dead and dozens others injured with the detention of several leaders including BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Subsequently, SWAT members were called in and armoured police vehicles rumbled into the area. The heavily armed police backup included riot cars and bomb disposal units.

In the evening, police raided the party headquarters and allegedly charged batons on BNP men who had been trapped inside.

Mirza Fakhrul then appeared at the scene as the law enforcers did not allow him to enter the office.

Fakhrul claimed that police held nearly 500 BNP leaders and activists in front of the party office.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP rally / Fakhrul / BNP’s Nayapaltan office

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Md Morshedul Alam Mohabat. Sketch: TBS

Congratulations to all those who did not get GPA 5.0

5h | Thoughts
A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery

Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

6h | Wheels
Pradipta Chowdhury and Purnashree Chowdhury, the founders of EyeBuddy. Photo: Courtesy

EyeBuddy: An AI-driven solution to eye care

6h | Panorama
Recessions lead the investors to take money out of stocks and other risky investments, and are willing to accept low returns in safe, long-term fixed income investments. Photo: Reuters

What the inverted yield curve says about the next recession

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Whole Africa looking toward Morocco

Whole Africa looking toward Morocco

5h | Videos
Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

6h | Videos
three historic matches of previous football world cups

three historic matches of previous football world cups

18h | Videos
46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points