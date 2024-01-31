BNP denounces increase in residential prepaid gas meter rent

A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi speaks at a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan office on 14 January. Photo: TBS

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi strongly criticised the government's decision to double the charge for residential prepaid gas meters.

The BNP leader also cited this move as an exploitation of the citizens by an "illegitimate" government.

"Most of the time, there is no gas supply at night. Yet, the illegitimate government is shamelessly planning to extract money from common people using various tactics," Rizvi said today (31 January) during a press conference at party's central office in Nayapaltan.

Earlier on 29 January, the state-owned Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company declared that the monthly gas meter charge would be raised from Tk100 to Tk200 beginning in January, to cover the operational and maintenance expenses of the meters.

Rizvi described this charge hike as "a punishment imposed on the people for silently witnessing the government's circus" referring to the 7 January parliamentary election as a "rejected and one-party dummy polls."

"Doubling the meter rent without ensuring a steady gas supply is a clear reflection of the government's 'enemy-of-the-people' character," he said.

Rizvi also addressed the broader economic distress Bangladesh may face in his speech.

The dollar crisis has led to a collapse in export growth, he said, adding that decisions like reducing cash incentives in sectors such as the garment industry, leather, jute, and agro-processing will significantly harm exports.

Rizvi also accused the ruling party of pushing the country into anarchy, with the primary goal of looting the nation.

"The sole purpose of forcefully maintaining power by intimidating the public is to turn the entire country into a haven for looting. As a result, the overall situation of the country is engulfed in the dark chaos of lawlessness," he said.

